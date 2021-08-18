Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) Issued By Cormark

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Titanium Transportation Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Titanium Transportation Group alerts:

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.70 million.

TTR stock opened at C$3.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.25. Titanium Transportation Group has a 1 year low of C$1.41 and a 1 year high of C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$141.81 million and a PE ratio of 18.51.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.