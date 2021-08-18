Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Cut by Truist Securiti

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CACI International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.11 EPS.

Get CACI International alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CACI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.88.

NYSE:CACI opened at $260.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.47. CACI International has a twelve month low of $198.46 and a twelve month high of $270.73.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Grace Capital increased its position in shares of CACI International by 32.4% in the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.