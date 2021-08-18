Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Increased by Analyst

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ONEOK in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the subject of several other research reports. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of OKE opened at $51.28 on Monday. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 442.9% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 66.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 125,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $770,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,672,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 10.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.