Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) Decreased by Oppenheimer (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of 127619 (MDN.TO) in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the mining company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The mining company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.01).

127619 has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.07.

127619 (MDN.TO) Company Profile

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

