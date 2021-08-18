Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Raised by Analyst

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEO. Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

AEO opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

