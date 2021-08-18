Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $168.75 to $177.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $143.75 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.63.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $194.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.30. The company has a market cap of $484.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

