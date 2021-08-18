Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cimarex Energy Co. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cimarex Energy in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.56. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.97. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 22,992 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.