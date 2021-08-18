Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

NYSE HBM opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.67. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

