Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

NYSE ENB opened at $38.69 on Monday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 70.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

