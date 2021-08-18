Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Issued By SVB Leerink

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MannKind in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNKD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.15 on Monday. MannKind has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,407,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 473.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 77,514 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at $1,568,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

