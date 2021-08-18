Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.59). Wedbush also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.41. The company has a market cap of $115.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.54. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

