Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bumble Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Bumble in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04).

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BMBL. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $46.46 on Monday. Bumble has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bumble by 777.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

