Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Raised by Analyst (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$240.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$205.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$188.81 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$204.82.

FNV opened at C$192.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 16.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$206.34. The firm has a market cap of C$36.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$188.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

