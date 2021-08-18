Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Increased by Analyst

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $40.74 on Monday. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The company has a market cap of $847.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HomeStreet by 101.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,301,000 after buying an additional 163,254 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in HomeStreet by 7.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,778,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 225.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 28,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in HomeStreet by 86.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,459,000 after buying an additional 320,082 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

