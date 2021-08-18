Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.94 million, a P/E ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 2.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

