Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Talis Biomedical Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Talis Biomedical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.41). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Talis Biomedical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

TLIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talis Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ TLIS opened at $7.65 on Monday. Talis Biomedical has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.60).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Talis Biomedical by 372.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 424,965 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.