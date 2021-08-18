Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.45.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $328.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.47. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $189.37 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.76) EPS.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 16.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 218,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,320,000 after buying an additional 30,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

