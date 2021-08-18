Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Issued By Cormark

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPB. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.25 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Superior Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.95.

Shares of SPB opened at C$15.09 on Monday. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$11.30 and a one year high of C$16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$60,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$240,312. Also, insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 32,200 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$502,796.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,582,929 shares in the company, valued at C$524,390,719.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 93.87%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

