Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Euronav NV Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Euronav in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronav has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

EURN stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,300,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after buying an additional 259,526 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

