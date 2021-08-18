Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Linde plc Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Linde in a report released on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Linde’s FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $311.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $312.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 197.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

