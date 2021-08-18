Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $6.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.21.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%.

LPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $40.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 4.73. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.10.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1,900.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $885,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 16,461 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after buying an additional 166,804 shares during the period. 37.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.