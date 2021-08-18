QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.00

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $86.90, with a volume of 26238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.50.

QADB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 149.83 and a beta of 1.51.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QADB. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in QAD by 0.7% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in QAD during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in QAD during the second quarter valued at $750,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in QAD during the second quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in QAD during the second quarter valued at $1,121,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QAD

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

