QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Declares $0.11 Dividend

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

QBIEY stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.30. QBE Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks and also provides investment management. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

