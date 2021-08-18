Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Up 72.6% in July

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the July 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 714,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Q&K International Group stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26. Q&K International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QK. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Q&K International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Q&K International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Q&K International Group by 253.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Q&K International Group by 52.1% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

