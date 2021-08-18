Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Qorvo accounts for 1.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Qorvo worth $101,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,157.1% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.58. The company had a trading volume of 16,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.78. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.03 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $1,820,535.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,951,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,826 shares of company stock worth $3,579,208 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.68.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.