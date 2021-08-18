QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Lifted by Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.8% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.47. 124,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,148,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.60.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

