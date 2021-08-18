Qudian Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 111,603 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,040% compared to the average volume of 3,554 put options.

Shares of QD opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08. Qudian has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 23.71 and a current ratio of 23.71. The firm has a market cap of $394.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Qudian alerts:

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 60.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,892,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after buying an additional 2,286,650 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $497,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 585.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 60,964 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,811,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 675,824 shares during the period. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.