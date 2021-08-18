Qudian Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 111,603 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,040% compared to the average volume of 3,554 put options.
Shares of QD opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08. Qudian has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 23.71 and a current ratio of 23.71. The firm has a market cap of $394.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.
Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 60.39%.
About Qudian
Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.
Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.