Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at Raymond James

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

QST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of QST stock opened at C$1.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 17.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07. Questor Technology has a 12 month low of C$1.24 and a 12 month high of C$3.64.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Questor Technology will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

