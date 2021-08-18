Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Questor Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS QUTIF opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.42. Questor Technology has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

Questor Technology, Inc is a clean energy technology company that helps its clients meet their emission reduction targets. The firm manufactures and services waste gas incinerator systems, provides combustion and burner-related oilfield services as well as power generation systems. Its proprietary incinerator technology is utilized worldwide in the management of methane, hydrogen sulphide gas, volatile organic hydrocarbons, hazardous air pollutants and BTEX gases ensuring sustainable development, community acceptance and regulatory compliance.

