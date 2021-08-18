Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Shares of Quhuo stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Quhuo has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $128.89 million and a PE ratio of -11.71.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quhuo will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quhuo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quhuo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Quhuo by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

