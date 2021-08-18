QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 111.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

QUIK stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. 1,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,198. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.09. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QuickLogic stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of QuickLogic worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital upgraded QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

