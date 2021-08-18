Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,411 shares.The stock last traded at $11.40 and had previously closed at $11.23.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.09.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

