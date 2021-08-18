Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 96.1% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $255.29 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.75.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

