Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,580 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after buying an additional 13,057,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $705,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $236.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $56.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

