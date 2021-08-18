Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 835 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

BATS JPST opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73.

