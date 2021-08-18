RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti boosted their target price on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut RadNet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.25.

RDNT opened at $31.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the second quarter worth about $10,966,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the second quarter worth about $9,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 86.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after buying an additional 191,991 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 87.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 150,711 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 120.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 137,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

