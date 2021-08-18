Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 835. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RAIFY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

