Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.40 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.74 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

RPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Rapid7 stock opened at $109.76 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $57.73 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $468,281.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,619.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,237 shares of company stock worth $6,485,749 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

