Rarible (RARI) Price Up 44.4% Over Last Week

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $108.17 million and $12.67 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.26 or 0.00050902 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00057713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.55 or 0.00854595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00048065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00104472 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,649,819 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

