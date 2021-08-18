Rathbone Brothers plc Cuts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $95.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

