Rathbone Brothers plc Has $20.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $20,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.84.

The Home Depot stock opened at $320.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $341.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

