Rathbone Brothers plc Has $4.12 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM opened at $102.50 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.29.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

