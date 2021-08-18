Rathbone Brothers plc Reduces Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $15,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 122,254 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,193 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,836,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,841,000 after purchasing an additional 148,592 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

MMC stock opened at $154.52 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $154.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

