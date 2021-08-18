Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 5,437 Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,033,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,545,000 after buying an additional 3,280,113 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 12,311.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $53.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.82.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

