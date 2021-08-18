Raymond James Increases Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$70.50

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$70.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.61.

Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $47.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.18. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $49.72.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

