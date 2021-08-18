Raymond James Increases Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$52.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

OTCMKTS:EIFZF opened at $33.28 on Monday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

