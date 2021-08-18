Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.510-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Rayonier stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $133,992.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,437.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

