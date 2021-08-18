RE Advisers Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,551,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 1.3% of RE Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $57,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,059 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 474.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 48,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 796,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,236,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

