RE Advisers Corp Invests $50.01 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 477,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,013,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 11.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 126.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 23.3% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.5% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 49,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 53,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $97.64. 633,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,331,908. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.32. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $188.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

