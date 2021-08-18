RE Advisers Corp Lowers Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

RE Advisers Corp decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 969,552 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.16% of Southwest Airlines worth $51,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.1% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.06. 828,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,205,996. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

